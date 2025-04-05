The New York Yankees (5-2) will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (2-6) on Saturday. The Yankees will try to keep the momentum going after winning two straight games. New York defeated Pittsburgh, 9-4, in the first game of the series on Friday. The Pirates are in a rut, dropping five of their past six games, but won two of their three matchups last season against New York.

First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Yankees are -164 favorites (risk $164 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Pirates odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the Pirates are +130 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-18 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. Here are the MLB betting picks for Yankees vs. Pirates for your best sports betting app:

Pirates to win (+140)

The Yankees cruised on Friday, but the model is much higher on Pittsburgh's offense in Game 2 of this series with Marcus Stroman on the mound for the Yankees. Stroman saw his WHIP balloon to 1.47 last year with the Yankees. He got off to a slow start this year, giving up three earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched in his debut. The model is projecting 4.5 runs for the Pirates and it gives them a 42% chance of winning, making +140 the value play at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Aaron Judge Total RBI Over 0.5 (-115)

Judge comes into this matchup leading the league in RBI (17) and home runs (6). During Friday's win over Pittsburgh, the six-time All-Star drove in two. In addition, he has driven in at least one RBI in four of his seven games this season. In his career against the Pirates, Judge has compiled 15 hits and 10 RBI. The 32-year-old faces a Pirates team that ranks seventh in the majors in runs allowed (40).

Jasson Dominguez Over 0.5 Total Hits (-210)

Dominguez enters this game hitting .292 with seven hits this season. In Game 1 of the series on Friday, Dominguez went 2-of-4 for two RBI, including a double. He's racked up at least two hits in three straight matchups this season. Bailey Falter is on the mound for Pittsburgh and gave up seven hits in his season opener against the Miami Marlins on March 29. FanDuel Sportsbook has this prop at -210.

