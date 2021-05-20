The New York Yankees will look for the series clincher when they take on the Texas Rangers in the fourth game of their American League series on Thursday. The Yankees (24-19), who are fourth in the AL East, will look to build off of Corey Kluber's no-hitter from Wednesday night when he struck out nine batters in a 2-0 New York victory. The Rangers (19-26), who are fifth in the AL West, will look to snap a two-game losing streak. Texas has lost eight of nine overall.

First pitch from Globe Life Field is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 402-285, including a 180-158 edge in Rangers home games. New York is a -121 favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Rangers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Rangers vs. Yankees picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Rangers vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Rangers money line: New York -121, Texas +110

Yankees vs. Rangers run line: New York -1.5

Yankees vs. Rangers over-under: 8 runs

NYY: The Yankees are 11-3 in their last 14 games against a right-handed starter

TEX: The Rangers are 4-1 in their last five during Game 4 of a series

Why you should back the Yankees



Right-hander Domingo German (3-2, 3.62 ERA) will get the start for New York. German allowed just one run over six innings in his last outing, as he picked up his first victory since April 28. He has registered a quality start in four of his last five appearances, with a 2.37 ERA over that stretch. He has won his last three decisions.

Offensively, Aaron Judge will look to stay hot after hitting in eight of nine games, including two straight. He has six multi-hit games during that stretch, including a 2-for-5 performance in the second game of the series against Texas. In 17 career games against the Rangers, he is hitting .286 with two doubles, one triple, seven homers and 11 RBIs. He is batting .294 for the season with 12 homers, 21 runs scored and 24 RBIs.

Why you should back the Rangers

Texas will send right-hander Dane Dunning (2-3, 4.34 ERA) to the mound. He gave up four runs in the first inning of his last outing against Houston, but settled down to pitch three scoreless innings after that. The first-inning blowup, however, proved costly as he took the loss. In his May 9 start against Seattle, he picked up the win as he allowed two earned runs on six hits in five innings of work.

Although the Rangers' offense was silenced on Wednesday, third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been a bright spot for Texas. In his past 13 games, he has four multi-hit outings, including a 3-for-4 performance with two doubles at Houston last Friday. In the series opener against New York, he was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In 12 career games vs. the Yankees, he has a double, triple and six RBIs. He is batting .281 on the season with five homers, 18 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

