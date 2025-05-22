The New York Yankees look to complete the three-game sweep over the Texas Rangers when they meet on Thursday afternoon. New York has posted 5-2 and 4-3 wins so far in the series. The Rangers (25-25), who have lost three in a row, are 8-15 on the road this season. The Yankees (29-19), who have won three straight, are 17-9 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won seven of the past 10 games against the Rangers, including 11 of the last 14 games played in New York. New York is a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Yankees odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

Why the Yankees can win

Left-hander Carlos Rodon (5-3, 3.17 ERA) is expected to take the mound. In 10 starts, he has pitched 59.2 innings, allowing 35 hits, 21 earned runs and 24 walks, while striking out 72. He is coming off a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Friday. In five innings pitched, he allowed two hits, one earned run and four walks with five strikeouts.

Aaron Judge continues to dominate and has hits in 10 of the past 11 games, including six multi-hit performances during that stretch. In a 12-2 win over the Athletics on May 11, Judge was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers. In 48 games, he is batting .402 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, 44 RBI and 45 runs scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rangers can win

Texas is expected to counter with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 1.61 ERA). In 10 starts, he has pitched 61.1 innings, allowing 39 hits, 11 earned runs and eight walks with 65 strikeouts. He has won his last three decisions. In his last outing on Friday, he received a no-decision in a 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing two hits and three walks with five strikeouts. In a 6-1 win at Detroit on May 11, he pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Third baseman Josh Jung helps power the Texas offense. In 41 games, he is hitting .285 with six doubles, one triple, seven homers and 19 RBI. He has hits in eight of the past 10 games, including a 3-for-4 performance in a 4-1 win over Colorado on May 13. He homered twice in that game, driving in four runs. He was 2-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Yankees. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rangers vs. Yankees picks

