Two teams going in opposite directions will collide for the first game of a three-game series on Friday in The Bronx. The New York Yankees (41-34), who have lost five of their last seven, will host the Texas Rangers (46-28), who have won four of five. Texas currently leads the American League West while New York occupies the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.78 ERA) will get the start for the Rangers, and he'll take on Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65) of the Yankees.

The game is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Texas is listed as the -115 (risk $115 to win $100) favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Rangers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Yankees are -105 underdogs, and the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Rangers money line: Yankees -105, Rangers -115

Yankees vs. Rangers run line: Yankees -1.5 (+180)

Yankees vs. Rangers over/under: 8.5 runs

NYY: The Under is 10-4-1 when Schmidt starts

TEX: The Over is 8-9-1 when Texas is a road favorite

Why you should back the Yankees



With an inconsistent offense, New York's strength lies in its arms -- both starting on the mound and from the bullpen. Schmidt has overcome a rough start to find his groove as of late. He posted a 6.30 ERA through his first nine starts but has posted a 2.56 ERA over his last six starts. He's kept New York in each of those games, having not allowed more than three earned runs in any of those six starts.

From there, New York can turn the ball over to the game's best bullpen. The Yankees lead all of baseball in bullpen ERA (2.91), with their top six relievers all having an ERA+ of 123 or greater. Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo recently broke out of an 0-for-24 slump and is hitting .300 over the last week, reaching base safely 10 times over the six games. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Rangers

The Rangers have the best offense in baseball, leading the majors in runs scored, batting average and on-base percentage. Their offense was on full display in their last game versus the Yankees as Texas piled up 15 runs in an April 30 victory. Marcus Semien has inserted himself into AL MVP discussion as he leads the league in runs, ranks second in hits, third in doubles, fifth in total bases and sixth in RBI.

Starter Dunning has been lights out versus the Yankees in his career, as current New York hitters are just 6 for 33 (.182) against Dunning. The 28-year-old should also feel comfortable in Yankee Stadium as his ERA is 2.43 on the road compared to 3.09 at home. The Yankees are hitting just .196 over their last 10 games, so any Texas pitcher that takes the mound should have success. See which team to back here.

