The New York Yankees will look to stay sharp for the upcoming postseason when they take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The Yankees (98-61) are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs, having won 11 of their last 14 games. The Rangers (66-93), meanwhile, have lost six straight and nine of 10. They are guaranteed to finish fourth in the AL West. Aaron Judge remains tied with Roger Maris for the Yankees record for home runs in a single season at 61.

First pitch for Game 1 from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 409-286, and are 3-1 against the Rangers this season. New York is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Rangers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any Rangers vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Yankees vs. Rangers money line: New York -135, Texas +115

Yankees vs. Rangers over/under: 7 runs

NYY: The Yankees are 40-16 in their last 56 games against a team with a losing record

TEX: The under is 5-1 in the Rangers' last six games overall

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send right-hander Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA) to the mound. Taillon has won three of his last four decisions, including a 5-2 win at Toronto on Sept. 27. In that game, he pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter. In two career starts against Texas, Taillon is 1-0 with eight strikeouts.

Offensively, New York has been led by Judge, who leads the team in batting average at .311. In addition to his 61 homers, he has 130 RBI and 131 runs scored. Judge had an 11-game hitting streak from early September until the middle of the mont. He entered the series hitting .294 against Texas in 24 career games, including eight homers and 16 RBI.

Why you should back the Rangers

With nothing left to play for, Texas will be looking to finish the season on a high note. Expected to take the hill for the Rangers will be right-hander Jon Gray (7-7, 3.93 ERA). Gray is looking for his first win since blanking the Miami Marlins 8-0 on July 21. He gave up a season-high six earned runs in his last start on Thursday in a 10-9 loss at Seattle. Prior to that game, he had not allowed more than three runs over his past four appearances, including zero in a no-decision against the Cleveland Guardians on Sept. 23.

Helping power the Texas offense is first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who is batting .300 in 154 games played this season. He has 27 homers, 76 RBIs and 73 runs scored. He has hit safely in six of his past eight games. Coming into the series, Lowe had two doubles and two homers with four RBIs in 16 games against New York.

