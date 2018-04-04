Yankees vs. Rays odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions for April 4 from model on 13-2 run
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Rays vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
Didi Gregorious looks to continue his offensive onslaught when the host New York Yankees wrap up a weather-shortened two-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. ET. Gregorious -- who smacked a pair of three-run homers and finished with eight RBIs in Tuesday's 11-4 win -- has scored six runs in five games while posting an on-base percentage of .524.
With ace Luis Severino on the mound, the Yanks (3-2) are hefty -216 money line favorites (risk $216 to win $100) for the Wednesday matinee. The over-under for total runs scored has risen from 7.5 to 8.
Before you bet, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. This model, which simulates each at-bat for every MLB game 10,000 times, entered the week on a torrid 13-2 streak on money-line picks.
We can tell you the model leans Over. It also has very strong picks on the money line and the run line. If you lay 1.5 runs with the Yanks, you'd still have to risk $120 to win $100. If you grab 1.5 runs with the Rays, you'd get even money on your bet.
The model knows the powerful Yankees are averaging 5.6 runs and boast the lineup depth to withstand performances like Giancarlo Stanton's five-strikeout disaster.
Severino dominated on Opening Day, shutting out the Blue Jays over 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He looks poised to build on a breakout 2017 in which he went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.
But Rays lefty Blake Snell is an up-and-coming hurler who could very well tame this Yankees' lineup. The 25-year-old tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Red Sox, scattering three hits, in his first start.
In his last eight starts of 2017, Snell allowed two or fewer runs six times. And the last six times the Rays were coming off a loss, they went 5-1 with Snell starting.
Will the Rays' bats wake up and help Tampa Bay salvage a split? Is the underdog worth a shot on the run line? Where is the value on the money line? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Rays-Yankees hits in a big way, all from the model that entered the week on a 13-2 run.
