Yankees vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 17 from model on 33-18 roll

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Monday in a battle of the top two teams in the AL East. The Rays (43-28) are 23-10 on the road this season and trail the first-place Yankees (43-27) by just one-half game. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and Tampa Bay is 7-3 in its last 10 road games.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Rays.

The model knows right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (4-5, 3.58 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees. He snapped a four-start winless stretch last time out, allowing four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Mets. He has completed six innings in each of his last seven starts and has a WHIP of 1.18.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius has been on fire since coming off the Injured List with five multi-hit games in his past seven. Also red hot is second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who has seven multi-hit games in his past 11.

But just because New York is tough to beat at home this season does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Rays money line.

That's because the Rays are sending right-hander Yonny Chirinos (7-2, 2.88 ERA) to the mound. He is making his third appearance against the Yankees this season. In the last two, he has a 1-0 record with a 2.08 ERA. In eight starts this season, he is 4-2 with a 2.36 ERA.

Offensively, center fielder Tommy Pham has been on fire with a six-game hitting streak. He is 11-for-24 with two homers and six RBIs during that stretch. Also swinging a hot bat for the Rays is right fielder Avisail Garcia, who is on an eight-game hitting streak. He is 10-for-32 (.313) with a double and four RBIs. Second baseman Brandon Lowe was 5-for-10 with a double and home run during the recently-completed four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

