Yankees vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 19 from proven model on 97-73 roll

The model knows that despite having over a dozen players on the Injured List, the Yankees had a four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. New York has won the last four season series against Tampa Bay and is 14-5-2 all-time in season series against the Rays.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres has hit in seven straight games, going 10-for-26 during that span with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs. Also red-hot is first baseman Luke Voit, who is 7-for-12 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs over the past three games.

But just because New York is looking to seize control of the division does not mean it is the best value on the Rays vs. Yankees money line.

That's because Tampa Bay has won three of the last four games it's played at Yankee Stadium. The Rays will send right-hander Charlie Morton (4-0, 2.32 ERA) to the mound. It will be his first start against the Yankees as a member of the Rays, but he is 2-1 with a 4.10 ERA in four career starts against New York. Tampa Bay has one of the top pitching staffs in the majors and owns the statistical edge over the Yankees in ERA (2.85 to 3.70), walks allowed (116 to 140), strikeouts (420 to 407), opponent's batting average (.211 to .229) and WHIP (1.07 to 1.23).

Offensively, the Rays also have the edge in batting average (.254 to .252), on-base percentage (.334 to .328), hits (366 to 358), doubles (74 to 64) and triples (13 to 2). Outfielder Austin Meadows has three multi-hit games against the Yankees this season and is 8-for-21 against them, including three home runs, one double and four RBIs.

