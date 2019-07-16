Yankees vs. Rays odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 16 from model on 22-7 run

The Tampa Bay Rays look to keep the pressure on in the American League East when they take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The Rays (56-40), second in the division, closed to within five games of first place by rallying past New York, 5-4, on Monday night. The Rays have won three straight and six of their last seven, while the Yankees (59-33), first in the AL East, have lost four of six. The Yankees have won nine of the 14 meetings with the Rays this season, including going 5-2 at Yankee Stadium. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is at 7:05 p.m. ET. The latest Yankees vs. Rays odds show New York favored at -150 on the money line (risk $150 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Rays vs. Yankees picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows left-hander CC Sabathia (5-4, 4.03 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees. He received a no-decision in his final start before the All-Star break, going seven innings and allowing three runs against the Rays. This will be Sabathia's fifth start of the year against Tampa Bay, and he's 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA. The Yankees are tough to beat at home too, going 33-16 at Yankee Stadium this season.

Offensively, second baseman DJ LeMahieu continues to lead the Yankees, hitting in seven of the last eight games. He is 10-for-31 with two home runs and six RBIs against the Rays at Yankee Stadium this season.

But just because New York has dominated Tampa Bay this season does not mean it is the best value on the Rays vs. Yankees money line.

That's because the Rays have won three of their last four series. Tampa Bay has won three straight against New York and is 30-18 on the road in 2019. The Rays are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 8-4 in July. Statistically, the Rays have the edge over the Yankees in pitching, including ERA (3.30 to 4.04), strikeouts (929 to 853), opponents' batting average (.223 to .246), WHIP (1.14 to 1.28) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.39 to 3.13).

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud single-handily carried the Rays to victory on Monday at New York, going 3-for-3 with three home runs and five RBIs. In his last five games against the Yankees, d'Arnaud is 8-for-15 with four homers, five walks and eight RBIs.

