Yankees vs. Rays odds, line: MLB predictions, top picks for July 16 from proven model on 22-7 run

The New York Yankees look to draw even in their series with the Tampa Bay Rays when they meet in Game 2 of a four-game set on Tuesday. The Yankees (59-33), winners of five of their last seven series, have won the last four season series against the Rays (56-40), who are 6-4 in their last 10 road games. The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are 6-4 against the Rays in their last 10 meetings at New York. The Yankees are -161 money line favorites (risk $161 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 10 in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Rays vs. Yankees picks down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 17 of the MLB season on a sizzling 22-7 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning almost $1,900 on the season for $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Rays vs. Yankees. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Yankees have dominated the Rays through the years and lead the all-time series 227-157, including a 125-66 advantage in games played at Yankee Stadium. New York is 14-5-2 all-time in season series against the Rays. Statistically, New York has the edge over Tampa Bay in most offensive categories, including batting average (.265 to .255), on-base percentage (.340 to .326), slugging percentage (.462 to .431), runs scored (516 to 453), home runs (153 to 126), total bases (1,433 to 1,425) and RBIs (492 to 428).

Third baseman Gio Urshela (.301) has been heating up at the plate for New York, going 3-for-8 with a homer and three RBIs in the past two games, while right fielder Aaron Judge (.295) has hit in three of his last four games, going 7-for-14 (.500) with four walks and an RBI during that span. Left fielder Brett Gardner (.250) had a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Monday. He was 12-for-27 (.444) with two doubles, one triple, three homers and five RBIs during that stretch.

But just because New York has dominated Tampa Bay does not mean it is the best value on the Rays vs. Yankees money line.

That's because the Rays have won three of their last four series. Tampa Bay has won three straight against New York and is 30-18 on the road in 2019. The Rays are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 8-4 in July. Statistically, the Rays have the edge over the Yankees in pitching, including ERA (3.30 to 4.04), strikeouts (929 to 853), opponents' batting average (.223 to .246), WHIP (1.14 to 1.28) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.39 to 3.13).

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud single-handily carried the Rays to victory on Monday at New York, going 3-for-3 with three home runs and five RBIs. In his last five games against the Yankees, d'Arnaud is 8-for-15 with four homers, five walks and eight RBIs.

So who wins Rays vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.