An AL East matchup features the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) going on the road to take on the New York Yankees (22-18) on Saturday afternoon. Tampa Bay has been the best team in the MLB but has hit a rough patch lately, losing three of their last four games. Meanwhile, New York is playing well, winning four of the last five games. On Friday, the Yankees beat the Rays 6-5. Shane McClanahan (7-0, 1.76 ERA) starts for Tampa Bay. Nestor Cortes (3-2, 4.74 ERA) is on the mound for the Yankees.

The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is listed at -135 on the money line (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Yankees vs. Rays picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 17-12 roll on all-top rated MLB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Rays vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Rays money line: Rays -135, Yankees +115

Yankees vs. Rays run line: Rays -1.5 (+122)

Yankees vs. Rays over/under: 8 runs

TB: Rays are 10-2 in their last 12 during Game 3 of a series

NYY: Yankees are 6-1 in their last seven games on grass

Yankees vs. Rays picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Rays

Shortstop Wander Franco is having a terrific start to the campaign. Franco is a switch hitter with a powerful and compact swing. The 22-year-old has been able to consistently make contact, ranking eighth in the MLB in batting average (.307) along with seven home runs and 23 RBI. On May 11, he went 2-of-3 with two singles.

Left fielder Randy Arozarena is a speedy and strong hitter for the Rays. Arozarena has good pitch recognition skills and is able to drive the ball into all gaps. The 28-year-old also owns good range defensively. Arozarena is tied for ninth in the MLB in batting average (.317), tied for seventh in home runs (10) and tied for sixth in RBI (31). On May 7 against the Yankees, he was 2-of-5 with two base hits. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Yankees

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a powerful slugger. Rizzo has shown the ability to spray the ball anywhere on the diamond with home-run power. The 33-year-old leads the team in home runs (8) and hits (44) and has a .301 batting average. He recorded at least two hits in four of his last five outings. In the May 10 contest versus the Oakland Athletics, he was 2-of-4 with two singles and two runs scored.

Center fielder Aaron Judge is a massive presence. Judge covers the plate well and has an effortless swing to smack the ball around. The four-time All-Star also has a strong throwing arm from the outfield. He has a batting average of .255 with six home runs and 16 RBI. On May 10, Judge went 3-of-4 with a double. See which team to pick here.

How to make Yankees vs. Rays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.4 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Rays? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Rays vs. Yankees you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 17-12 on its MLB picks, and find out.