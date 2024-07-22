The New York Yankees will look to earn a split of their four-game wrap-around series with the Tampa Bay Rays when they meet in a key American League East matchup on Monday. After losing the opener 6-1 on Friday, Tampa Bay answered with a 9-1 victory on Saturday and a 6-4 triumph on Sunday. The Rays (50-49), fourth in the division, have won six of nine to move into the Wild Card conversation. The Yankees (59-42), second in the East, have lost three of four.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 264-203, including a 145-89 edge in games played at New York. New York is the -169 favorite on the money line (risk $169 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Rays money line: New York -169, Tampa Bay +142

Yankees vs. Rays over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Rays run line: New York -1.5 (+119)

TB: The Rays have covered the run line in 18 of their last 27 games (+7.95 units)

NYY: The Yankees have hit the run line in 41 of their last 73 games (+14.55 units)

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send left-hander Carlos Rodon (9-7, 4.63 ERA) to the mound. In 20 starts this season, Rodon has pitched 107 innings, allowing 55 earned runs and 33 walks, while striking out 112. After winning seven decisions in a row from May 8 to June 10, he has lost five of his last six starts. He pitched well in his last start, a no-decision in a 6-5 loss at Baltimore on June 14. He went four innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Offensively, Aaron Judge continues to power New York. In 99 games this season, he is batting .309 with 24 doubles, one triple, 35 homers and 89 RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Rays. In 107 career games against Tampa Bay, he has slugged 23 homers with 55 RBI.

Why you should back the Rays

Right-hander Zack Littell (3-6, 4.26 ERA) will start for Tampa Bay. In 19 starts, he has logged 101.1 innings, allowing 48 earned runs and 19 walks, while striking out 94. He received a no-decision in his last outing, a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on July 13. He is 1-0 against the Yankees this season, pitching 5.2 innings in a 7-2 win on May 11. In that game, he allowed just four hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out three.

Infielder Jose Caballero has been red hot of late and is 4-for-11 in the series with a homer and two RBI. In Sunday's win, he was 2-for-4 with a homer. In 82 games, Caballero is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 26 RBI. In 16 career games against the Yankees, he has two doubles, one homer and four RBI.

