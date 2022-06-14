The New York Yankees (44-16) host the Tampa Bay Rays (35-25) in the first matchup of their three-game series in a MLB on TBS matchup on Tuesday evening. New York heads into this battle playing really good baseball, winning nine of their last 10 games. On the other side, Tampa Bay has gone 6-4 over the last 10 outings. Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.88 ERA) starts for the Rays. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 3.63 ERA) is on the mound for the Yankees.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -220 moneyline favorite (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is a +190 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before locking in any Yankees vs. Rays picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Yankees vs. Rays moneyline: New York -220, Tampa Bay +190

Yankees vs. Rays run line: Tampa Bay +1.5 (-110)

Yankees vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

TB: Rays are 12-5 in their last 17 Tuesday games

NYY: Over is 9-1 in Yankees' last 10 during Game 1 of a series

Why you should back the Yankees



New York's pitching staff has been on fire to kick off the season. The Yankees are ranked first in the majors in ERA (2.85) and they have Cole starting tonight. Cole is a power pitcher who can dominate on the mound. The four-time All-Star can also hit triple digits on the radar gun. Cole is 5-1 on the year and is fifth in the majors in strikeouts (84).

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton owns big-time power to drive the ball out of any ballpark. The four-time All-Star constantly racks up home runs and RBIs. Stanton is batting .276 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Why you should back the Rays

First baseman Ji-Man Choi is a patient hitter who isn't overly aggressive at the plate. Choi has good power and can hit the ball into any gap. The 31-year-old leads the team in RBIs (31) along with five home runs and a batting average of .284. Choi is currently on an 11-game hitting streak.

Outfielder Randy Arozarena is a speedster on the diamond for the Rays. Arozarena uses his quickness to his advantage on both sides of the game. He is tied for sixth in the MLB in steals (12) while being able to cover plenty of ground in the outfield. The 2021 AL Rookie of the Year has a batting average of .268 with seven dingers and 31 RBIs. He's also first on the team in hits (60).

