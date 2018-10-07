Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 2: Live updates, score as Tanaka faces Price

The Yankees will try to even things up before the series heads to New York

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees by a score of 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS, and that brings us to Game 2 between these blood rivals. .

Just 10 out of 78 teams to go down 0-2 in a best-of-5 series have battled back and advanced, so this is a critical game for the Yankees. We're following along with all the action in our live blog below.

Here's what you need to know to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2:

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. Red Sox

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 6
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Fenway Park, Boston
  • TV channel: TBS
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Live stats: GameTracker
  • Staring pitchers: Masahiro Tanaka vs. David Price
Live updates

