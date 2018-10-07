Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 2: Live updates, score as Tanaka faces Price
The Yankees will try to even things up before the series heads to New York
The Red Sox defeated the Yankees by a score of 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS, and that brings us to Game 2 between these blood rivals. .
Just 10 out of 78 teams to go down 0-2 in a best-of-5 series have battled back and advanced, so this is a critical game for the Yankees. We're following along with all the action in our live blog below.
Here's what you need to know to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2:
ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 6
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Fenway Park, Boston
- TV channel: TBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Staring pitchers: Masahiro Tanaka vs. David Price
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
Live updates
If the widget below does not load, please click here.
-
