Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 2: Live updates, score as Tanaka faces Price

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees by a score of 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS, and that brings us to Game 2 between these blood rivals. .

Just 10 out of 78 teams to go down 0-2 in a best-of-5 series have battled back and advanced, so this is a critical game for the Yankees. We're following along with all the action in our live blog below.

Here's what you need to know to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2:

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Date : Saturday, Oct. 6



: Saturday, Oct. 6 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET



: 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Fenway Park, Boston



: Fenway Park, Boston TV channel : TBS



: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Staring pitchers: Masahiro Tanaka vs. David Price

Masahiro Tanaka vs. David Price Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

Live updates

If the widget below does not load, please click here.