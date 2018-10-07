Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2 final score: Judge, Sanchez power Yankees to win as ALDS draws even

The Yankees on Saturday night defeated the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS at Fenway Park by a score of 6-2. In doing so, they evened the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

Gary Sanchez homered twice, Aaron Judge went deep for a third straight game, and Masahiro Tanaka kept Boston in check for five innings. Across the way, Sox lefty David Price authored yet another disappointing postseason start.

Now here's what you need to know about Game 2.

Price struggles in playoff start yet again

Price came into his Game 2 start for Boston lugging around a career 5.03 ERA in the postseason. As well, Price's teams coming in were 0-9 in playoff games he started. Well, against the hard-hitting Yankees he did nothing to reverse those trends or quell those criticisms ...

That's one of Price's worst-ever outings ...

Tonight was David Price’s only career start, regular season or postseason, without a strikeout — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 7, 2018

Price now has a postseason ERA of 5.30 in 74 2/3 innings. When he's starting in the playoffs, as he did Saturday night in Boston, he's been even worse ...

Of 69 pitchers with at least 10 career starts come October, David Price's #PostSeason ERA as a starter (6.03) is 3rd worst all-time. Only Jaret Wright (7.77) & Tim Wakefield (6.45) had worse marks — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 7, 2018

Not optimal, to say the least. In matters related, Price in three starts against the Yankees this season has now allowed 23 runs in 17 1/3 innings. As for those two home runs, Judge hit one (see below), and almost inevitably Gary Sanchez hit another ...

.@ElGarySanchez vs David Price: 7-for-14, SIX homers. pic.twitter.com/7Ujq8bEFGz — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 7, 2018

What's got to be disappointing for Price and the Red Sox is that the veteran lefty had such a solid bounceback season and had been particularly strong in the second half. Those right-handed Yankee power bats, though, can make any lefty look bad.

Judge keeps crushing

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one of the best power-and-patience combo hitters in baseball. Thus far in the ALDS, the power has certainly been on display. In Game 1 against Boston, he went 3 for 5 with a homer, and then in the first inning of Game 2 he did this against David Price ...

Not a cheap one! That's Judge's sixth home run in his last eight postseason games, and there's also this ...

Aaron Judge is the first #Yankees player to homer in each of New York’s first three #postseason games since Hank Bauer in 1958. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) October 7, 2018

Yep, don't forget that Judge homered in the Wild Card Game against the A's. He's giving the Yanks exactly what they need right now.

Tanaka stepped up again

Tanaka has basically been the anti-Price in the playoffs. Coming into Game 2, Tanaka had a 1.44 ERA in four career postseason starts. Yes, the sample size is tiny (25 innings), but given the way Tanaka's been going lately the Yankees expected good things from him. That's what they got ...

The only blemish came on a Xander Bogaerts solo shot in the fourth, which isn't bad against a Red Sox team that led all of MLB during the regular season in runs scored at home. After five career postseason starts, Tanaka's ERA now stands at 1.50.

Sanchez provided the dagger

Sure, assume nothing when that Red Sox lineup is involved, but Sanchez's second homer of the night gave the Yankees a five-run lead in the seventh ...

THE DEPARTED (2018)

Director: Gary Sánchez pic.twitter.com/Fpnr7bU1rw — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 7, 2018

Mercy, that was a no-doubt bomb. It left the bat at 114.8 mph, and made a little history in terms of distance traveled ...

Gary Sanchez's 479-ft HR is the longest hit at Fenway Park in the Statcast era (since 2015).



Previous longest was 469 ft by Hanley Ramirez on April 29, 2017. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 7, 2018

Sanchez prior to this game had been in a funk at the plate, but you saw no signs of that on Saturday at Fenway.

Brasier and Sanchez had a moment

Boiling hostilities between these two ancient rivals? Not really, but with two on and two out in the fifth, Boston reliever Ryan Brasier got a little impatient with Gary Sanchez's leisurely pace at the plate. Witness ...

Get in the expletivin' box, Brasier told him. Eventually he did, just in time to strike out swinging. Technically, that's a rookie telling Sanchez how to conduct his business. More relevant, is that it's a 30-year-old telling Sanchez how to conduct his business.

It's basically a best-of-three series now

Obvious point, but one worth noting. The first team to win two more games advances to the ALCS. That means it's now in essence a best-of-three series, and the Yankees, as the hosts of Games 3 and 4, now have home-field advantage.

Up next

The series now shifts to the Bronx. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Rick Porcello is slated to go for Boston, while Luis Severino starts for the host Yankees.

