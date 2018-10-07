Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2: Gary Sanchez homers twice, including 479-foot behemoth

Sanchez now owns the longest homer in Fenway during the Statcast era

Catcher Gary Sanchez had an eventful night for the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their American League Divisional Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Most notably, Sanchez launched two home runs -- the fourth and fifth of his brief postseason career. That included one off David Price and this monster shot against Eduardo Rodriguez that sailed 479 feet, according to Statcast's projections.

Sanchez's dinger now serves as the longest home run in Fenway Park's Statcast era history:

Sanchez's multi-home run game is the third in Yankees postseason history against the Red Sox, joining Hideki Matsui (2004) and Jason Giambi (2003):

Sanchez also had a testy exchange with Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier. Brasier took exception to Sanchez stepping out of the box, informing him of such with -- let's say some choice words.

In the end, though, Sanchez was the one who got the last word in -- twice.

