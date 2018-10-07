Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2: Gary Sanchez homers twice, including 479-foot behemoth

Catcher Gary Sanchez had an eventful night for the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their American League Divisional Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Most notably, Sanchez launched two home runs -- the fourth and fifth of his brief postseason career. That included one off David Price and this monster shot against Eduardo Rodriguez that sailed 479 feet, according to Statcast's projections.

THE DEPARTED (2018)

Director: Gary Sánchez pic.twitter.com/Fpnr7bU1rw — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 7, 2018

Sanchez's dinger now serves as the longest home run in Fenway Park's Statcast era history:

Gary Sanchez's 479-ft HR is the longest hit at Fenway Park in the Statcast era (since 2015).



Previous longest was 469 ft by Hanley Ramirez on April 29, 2017. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 7, 2018

Sanchez's multi-home run game is the third in Yankees postseason history against the Red Sox, joining Hideki Matsui (2004) and Jason Giambi (2003):

Gary Sanchez is the third Yankee in franchise history with a multi-HR game against the Red Sox in the postseason.



Gary Sanchez (2018 ALDS Game 2)

Hideki Matsui (2004 ALCS Game 3)

Jason Giambi (2003 ALCS Game 7) — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) October 7, 2018

Sanchez also had a testy exchange with Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier. Brasier took exception to Sanchez stepping out of the box, informing him of such with -- let's say some choice words.

In the end, though, Sanchez was the one who got the last word in -- twice.