Yankees vs. Red Sox in MLB playoffs: David Price cheered at Yankee Stadium during pregame introductions
Yankees fans found one Red Sox player they like
NEW YORK -- Monday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet for Game 3 of the American League Division Series (GameTracker). The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.
The Yankees evened the series at a game apiece in Game 2 on Saturday, when they blasted David Price for three runs in only 1 2/3 innings. Price now has 5.28 ERA in 75 career postseason innings and his teams are 0-10 in his 10 starts.
As you might've guessed, the Yankee Stadium crowd gave Price a very warm welcome when he was introduced during the baseline introductions prior to Game 4. They cheered him like he was one of their own.
Yeesh. That's bad. Players want to be booed on the road. As Reggie Jackson once said, they don't boo nobodies. Getting rocked in a postseason game is bad enough. Getting a cheer from the visiting crowd is salt in the wound.
