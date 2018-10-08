Yankees vs. Red Sox in MLB playoffs: David Price cheered at Yankee Stadium during pregame introductions

NEW YORK -- Monday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet for Game 3 of the American League Division Series (GameTracker). The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.

The Yankees evened the series at a game apiece in Game 2 on Saturday, when they blasted David Price for three runs in only 1 2/3 innings. Price now has 5.28 ERA in 75 career postseason innings and his teams are 0-10 in his 10 starts.

As you might've guessed, the Yankee Stadium crowd gave Price a very warm welcome when he was introduced during the baseline introductions prior to Game 4. They cheered him like he was one of their own.

David Price got a very warm greeting at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/Y45oChl4zk — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 8, 2018

Yeesh. That's bad. Players want to be booed on the road. As Reggie Jackson once said, they don't boo nobodies. Getting rocked in a postseason game is bad enough. Getting a cheer from the visiting crowd is salt in the wound.