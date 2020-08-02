Watch Now: On The Diamond: Red Sox at Yankees ( 1:53 )

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will continue their rivalry on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium in the finale of a three-game series. The Yankees have won the first two games and their last five games overall. They sit atop the AL East with a 6-1 record in the early going. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are in the division cellar at 3-6.

Yankees-Red Sox series schedule, info

Sunday

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NESN, YES

Stream: fuboTV (regional access)

Odds: Yankees -210; Reed Sox +190; O/U: 10

Paxton's first start of the season did not go well last weekend. He did not record an out in the second inning and, more notably, he was missing 4 mph and throwing from a lower arm slot. Paxton had back surgery in February and completed his rehab by May. That he looked so little like himself is a big red flag.

"I've looked at some video and it turned out my arm angle was low and I was bending over too far on my way to the plate," Paxton said during a conference call Saturday. "I've been working on my posture and standing up straighter and taller."

The Yankees will be without Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery) this year and Paxton is penciled in as their No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole. They are a near lock for the expanded postseason field and can afford to be patient with Paxton as he tries to right the ship. That said, they want him to get back to the 2019 version of himself for October.

The Red Sox will counter Paxton with Brice, a righty reliever who will be used as an opener. Boston has not revealed its pitching plans beyond Brice but lefty Matt Hall is likely to go multiple innings at some point. Brice will be the team's seventh different starter in 10 games this season.