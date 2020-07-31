Watch Now: Red Sox-Yankees Begin 3-Game Series Tonight ( 1:34 )

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will renew their rivalry for the first time in 2020 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set. The Yankees enter the weekend in first in the American League East with a 4-1 record. The Red Sox are holding down third with a 3-4 mark one week into the 60-game season. Friday's game marks New York's 2020 home opener at Yankee Stadium

Here's the series information, including how to watch this weekend's matchups.

Yankees-Red Sox series schedule, info

Friday

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network, NESN, YES

Stream: fuboTV (regional access)

Saturday

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NESN, YES

Stream: fuboTV (regional access)

Sunday

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NESN, YES

Stream: fuboTV (regional access)

Friday pitching matchup: Ryan Weber vs. Jordan Montgomery

Weber will be making his second start of the season, having pitched poorly against the Baltimore Orioles last weekend. He threw three pitches more than 20 percent of the time in that game: an upper-80s sinker, an upper-70s curveball, and a low-80s changeup. Weber, who throws from a low three-quarters arm slot, historically doesn't miss many bats. He's more dependent on managing the quality of contact he permits, particularly of the groundball variety. Weber has a career 5.34 ERA (82 ERA+) and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 118 innings.

Montgomery will be making his season debut, and just his second start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2018. He made two appearances last September, during which he relied on a 90 mph sinker and an 80 mph curveball that qualifies as his best bat-missing weapon. He'll also throw a changeup. Montgomery delivers the ball from a steep, high three-quarters arm slot. For his career, he has a 3.91 ERA (115 ERA+) and 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 186 innings.