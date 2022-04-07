The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will begin their 2022 seasons at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8. The teams were set to play the first game of the 2022 MLB season on Thursday afternoon, but the Yankees announced Wednesday that they'd be postponing that game to Friday due to rain in the forecast.

These historic rivals met in the AL Wild Card Game last season, with the Red Sox sending the Yankees home before advancing to the ALCS. The Opening Day pitching matchup will feature hard-throwing right-handers Gerrit Cole and Nathan Eovaldi. This is the first time the Yankees and Red Sox have met on Opening Day since 2013.

Other information on the Yankees vs. Red Sox, including live stream details, are below.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Date: Friday, April 8 | Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, New York

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | TV: YES Network, NESN, MLB Network

Probable pitchers: RHP Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (BOS)

Odds: NYY -170; BOS +150

Storylines

Yankees: Rather than spend big on free agents like Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman, the Yankees took a more subtle approach to their offseason and went heavy on defensive upgrades. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson replace Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela on the left side of the infield, and Kyle Higashioka replaces Gary Sánchez at catcher. The Yankees finished tenth in the American League in runs scored in 2021 and are counting on Donaldson, as well as rebounds from Torres and DJ LeMahieu, to give them an elite offense once again. New York is trying to return to the World Series for the first time since winning the 2009 title.

Red Sox: Boston swooped in late in the offseason to sign Trevor Story to a six-year contract. He is moving to second base and is the marquee addition in a winter that otherwise included one-year rolls of the dice on Michael Wacha and Rich Hill (and James Paxton, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery), the return of Jackie Bradley Jr., and not much else. Chris Sale will miss at least the first two months of the season with a rib injury. The Red Sox have some bullpen questions to answer, otherwise this is a club built to score runs more than prevent them.