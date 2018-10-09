Yankees vs. Red Sox: Mookie Betts returns Yankee fan's lost cell phone in Game 3 of the ALDS

The New York Yankees' rivalry with the Boston Red Sox didn't stop outfielder Rookie Betts from helping out a Yankee fan in need Monday night.

In the bottom of the second inning during Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, Giancarlo Stanton smacked a fly ball down the line that had Betts running to the right-field wall in pursuit. The ball was placed just out of Betts' reach, and it knocked the fan's cellphone onto the warning track floor.

Without hesitation, Betts grabbed the phone and handed it back to the fan. The New York fan and Betts exchanged a quick glove-bump and then it was back to being bitter rivals who are fighting for a spot in the ALCS.

New phone. Who dis? MLB.com

The friendly gesture didn't stop the Red Sox from absolutely beating down the Yankees 16-1 in front of the home crowd though, and Betts went 2-for-5 in the game with a walk and two RBI.