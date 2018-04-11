Yankees vs. Red Sox odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions, best bets for April 11

The New York Yankees look to regroup after a pounding at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when the two teams meet again Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Boston is a slight favorite at -110, meaning it would take a bet of $110 on the Red Sox to win $100. The over-under, or total runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight, up from the opening line of 7.5.

The Red Sox humbled the Yanks 14-1 on Tuesday for their ninth win in a row. The Yankees have lost four of five.

We can tell you the computer is projecting strong efforts from starting pitchers Masahiro Tanaka and David Price -- yet the over is hitting in nearly two-thirds of simulations.

The model knows about Tuesday's blowout, but it also realizes the red-hot start to the year for the Red Sox.

Boston is 9-1, its lone loss coming on Opening Day. The Sox are third in runs scored and second in team ERA -- and they're winning the close ones, going a perfect 5-0 in one-run games.

Price hasn't surrendered a run in two starts. He has gone seven innings in each, allowing a combined seven hits with 10 strikeouts (both against the Rays).

But the computer realizes Price has been mediocre in his career against the pinstripes. New York's current roster has a .357 average against the lefty.

For the Yankees, the line of success is clear: When the pitching staff gives up four or fewer runs, they're 4-0. When they allow five or more, they're 0-6.

Tanaka has a pair of quality starts to his name and he has been successful against Boston, sporting a 1.79 ERA over 30-plus career innings at Fenway.

While Yankees bombers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge have been hit or miss, Didi Gregorius is crushing the ball. He leads the Yankees in every key offensive category: average (.389), home runs (3), RBI (10), on-base (.522), slugging (.861), runs (10) and steals (2).

