The New York Yankees look to make it two in a row over the Boston Red Sox when the American League East rivals meet on Saturday. New York won its fourth straight game overall on Friday with a 5-1 win over the Red Sox on the strength of three home runs and a solid outing by starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won four straight against the Red Sox and nine of 10. New York is the -172 favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Red Sox. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Boston +157, New York -172

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 10.5 runs

BOS: SS Xander Bogaerts was 2-for-3 with a walk on Friday against New York

NY: Has the eighth-best WHIP in MLB at 1.15

Why you should back the Yankees

New York continued its dominance over Boston on Friday, including a 2-for-4 performance by shortstop Gleyber Torres. Torres left Thursday's game against Baltimore after he was hit in the right elbow by a pitch, but returned a night later and is hitting .263 on the season. Torres is a .272 lifetime hitter against Boston with six doubles, one triple, seven homers and 23 RBIs.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka gets the start after recovering from a concussion sustained on July 4. Tanaka is 8-5 (5.76 ERA) lifetime against the Red Sox with two complete games. In 115 2/3 innings against Boston, he has allowed 74 earned runs, including 23 homers, 26 walks, while striking out 85. Tanaka struggled mightily against the Red Sox in 2019, allowing 22 earned runs in eight innings (24.75 ERA).

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston will send right-hander Zack Godley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound to serve as the opener in his second appearance of the season. He struck out seven over four innings against the New York Mets on Monday. He has one career appearance against the Yankees, going three innings, while allowing five hits, three earned runs, one home run, while walking none and striking out three.

Outfielder Kevin Pillar (.409) is off to a red hot start to the season with hits in five of six games, including a pair of three-hit performances. He has doubled three times, homered once and driven in five runs. In 90 career games against New York, Pillar is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, seven homers and 25 RBIs with a .361 slugging percentage.

How to make Yankees vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the simulation says both starters will go more than five innings and allow three runs or fewer, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.