The New York Yankees are off to a fast start to the season and will look to keep up their recent domination over the Boston Red Sox when they meet in the first of a three-game series on Friday. The Yankees won 14 of 19 games a year ago, including eight of nine in New York and have won the season series against Boston in two of the past three years.

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: New York -195, Boston +175

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 10.5 runs

BOS: Entered play on Thursday with the top team batting average in MLB at .278

NY: Through four games, Giancarlo Stanton had a .533 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage

Why you should back the Yankees

New York will send left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the mound. He will be recalled to make his season debut after having a solid spring and summer camp. In 37 career games, including 36 starts, Montgomery is 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. In 186 2/3 innings, he has allowed 81 earned runs and 63 walks, while striking out 172. In three lifetime starts against the Red Sox, Montgomery is 0-0 with a 4.40 ERA. In 14 1/3 innings, he has allowed 12 hits, seven earned runs, three homers and eight walks, while striking out 10.

DJ LeMahieu has started the season on fire and entered Thursday's game against the Orioles with a .500 batting average after going 4-for-5 with a double and a home run on Wednesday. He has hit Red Sox pitching well and in 23 games against them, is a .280 hitter with five doubles, three homers and 21 RBIs with a .420 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Right-hander Ryan Weber (0-1, 14.73 ERA) will look to bounce back as he makes his second start of the season. He was roughed up by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, allowing six runs over 3 2/3 innings. In 43 career games, including 12 starts, Weber is 3-10 with a 5.34 ERA. He has fared much better against the Yankees. In three games, he is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 0.79 WHIP. In 6 1/3 innings versus New York, he has allowed four hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out four.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. opened the season going 8-for-14 with two RBIs and two walks despite the Red Sox's team struggles. Bradley has had some success in his career against the Yankees. In 102 games, he is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven homers and 34 RBIs with a .419 slugging percentage. He has also swiped eight bases.

