American League East Division rivals begin the unofficial start to the second half of the season on Thursday when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox (55-36), who lead the division by 1.5 games over second-place Tampa Bay, dropped four of five entering the All-Star Break. The Yankees (46-43), fourth in the East and eight games back, have also struggled of late, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. Boston has won all six meetings this season against New York.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees lead the all-time series 1,237-1,039, including a 667-467 edge in home games. New York is a -117 favorite (risk $117 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, you need to check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Boston -101, New York -117

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 10 runs

BOS: Is 6-1 in its last seven Thursday games

NYY: Are 4-0 in their last four games against a team with a winning percentage above .600



Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is expected to send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5, 5.52 ERA) to the mound. Rodriguez will be making his 18th start of the season and third against the Yankees. In his last start against them on June 27, he picked up the win, going six innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. In a no-decision at Oakland on July 2, he allowed no runs and just one hit in six innings, walking two and striking out six. He was tagged with the loss on July 7 at Los Angeles against the Angels, going five innings but allowing four runs on nine hits. For the season, he has amassed 104 strikeouts against just 21 walks.

Offensively, shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been on a tear. He has a four-game hitting streak and has three multi-hit games in his last 10. For the season, Bogaerts is hitting .321 with 15 homers, 51 RBI, 57 runs scored, and a .545 slugging percentage. In six games against the Yankees this year, he is batting .478 with four doubles and six RBIs.

Why you should back the Yankees

Though not confirmed by the team yet, New York is expected to start lefty Jordan Montgomery (3-4, 4.16 ERA). He'll be backed by a lineup that has plenty of power. Outfielder Aaron Judge continues to be a steadying force on offense for New York. He is among the team leaders in most offensive categories with a .282 average with 21 homers, 47 RBIs and 51 runs scored. He has four multi-hit games in his last eight, including two home runs during that stretch. In six games against Boston in 2021, Judge is hitting .318 with two home runs and four RBI.

Also powering the offense is third baseman Gio Urshela, who had a monster series against Houston prior to the break. In three games last weekend vs. the Astros, Urshela was 5-for-12 (.417). For the season, he is batting .275 with 11 homers, 38 RBIs and 30 runs scored. He has also swung a hot bat against the Red Sox in 2021, hitting .280 with a pair of doubles in six games.

