The rival Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game series when they square off on Saturday night at Fenway Park in Boston. On Friday the Red Sox (45-31) shut down the New York bats over the final seven innings and won the series opener, 5-3. They sit in second place in the American League East, a ½ game behind the Rays. Meanwhile the Yankees (40-35) are in third place in the division, five games behind.

For Saturday William Hill Sportsbook lists Boston as the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, while New York is a +105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 10. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. ET. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It's off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 100-74 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks, returning over $1,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Red Sox. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Boston -115, New York +105

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: Boston -1.5 (+150)

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 10.5 runs

BOS: Xander Bogaerts ranks seventh in the majors in batting average (.320)

NYY: Bullpen ranks fourth in the majors in ERA (3.15)

Why you should back the Red Sox



Boston feasts on left-handed pitching. The Red Sox rank fifth in the majors in batting average against southpaws (.264). They also rank eighth in slugging (.425) and ninth in OPS (.747) against lefties. On Saturday they face Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery.

In addition, Boston has dominated the recent series against their New York rivals. The Red Sox enter Saturday having won four consecutive games against the Yankees. That streak started with a three-game sweep in New York earlier in the month. Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is 7-4 with a 3.90 ERA on the season. He's given up just nine total earned runs in his four June starts.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has been successful with Montgomery on the mound this season. The Yankees are 11-3 in Montgomery's 14 starts this year, returning +559 on the money line in those outings. They've won his last six starts by a combined score of 27-17.

In addition, the New York lineup has received a boost with the return of Luke Voit. Since returning from the IL on June 22, the Yankees first baseman is hitting .353 with a 1.212 OPS, two homers and three RBI in just 17 at-bats. He has a hit in all four games he has played since rejoining the lineup.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 9.3 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.