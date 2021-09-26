The New York Yankees will visit Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball. The two teams are tied in the AL East standings at 88-67, with the Yankees and Red Sox battling for Wild Card positioning down the stretch. New York has won five straight games, including a come-from-behind win over Boston on Saturday. The Red Sox will aim to avoid a sweep behind Eduardo Rodriguez in the final game of the MLB weekend.

First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Red Sox as a -115 favorite on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 10 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. Before you make any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in its Yankees vs. Red Sox picks and predictions. Here are the MLB odds today and betting trends for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: Red Sox -115, Yankees +105

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 10 runs

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

NYY: The Yankees are on a five-game winning streak

BOS: The Red Sox are 49-31 at home this season

Why you should back the Yankees



New York's offense is headlined by mashers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton has 33 home runs, some of which come of the tape-measure variety, and Judge leads the team with 36 long balls. Judge is also a top-five hitter in the AL in on-base percentage (.371) and, as a team, the Yankees lead the league with a 10.4 percent walk rate. New York is a top-five team in on-base percentage (.324) and, against a left-handed starter in Rodriguez, the Yankees can take advantage of their top-five ranking in weighted runs created against southpaws.

On the mound, New York can also take solace in starter Jordan Montgomery. He has a sparkling 2.54 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break, with a 3.55 ERA for the full season. New York is also stellar in the bullpen, with top-three marks in the American League in ERA (3.63), wins above replacement and ground ball rate (46.7 percent) in 2021.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston's offense has been quite potent this season, including the No. 3 mark in the American League with 800 runs scored. The Red Sox are No. 2 in slugging percentage (.450), No. 4 in on-base percentage (.329) and No. 3 in batting average (.262) among American League clubs, and six of their hitters have at least 18 home runs this season. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts lead the way, with Devers posting 35 home runs and Bogaerts ranking in the top 10 of the AL in both batting average (.299) and on-base percentage (.369).

On the pitching side, Boston has clear confidence in Rodriguez. After missing 2020, Rodriguez is rounding into form with a 3.64 ERA in the last nine starts, and he has a 3.00 ERA in four outings against the Yankees this season.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the simulations project both teams combine for 9.3 runs.

