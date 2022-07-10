The final game of the four-game series between the New York Yankees (61-24) and the Boston Red Sox (46-39) takes center stage on Sunday Night Baseball. Last night, Boston rallied down 5-3 in the 10th inning to secure a 6-5 win. Boston hopes to log another victory and split the series 2-2. Nick Pivetta (8-6, 3.68 ERA) gets the start for Boston, while Jameson Taillon (9-3, 3.63 ERA) takes the hill for New York.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. New York is the -135 money line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -135, Boston +115

Yankees vs. Red Sox run-line: Boston +1.5 (-145)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

NYY: The over is 4-0 in Yankees' last four overall

BOS: The Red Sox are 7-0 in their last seven Sunday games

Why you should back the Red Sox



Left fielder Alex Verdugo is an all-around athlete with the talent to impact the game in a multitude of ways. Verdugo has outstanding pitch recognition skills with a smooth-looking swing. The 26-year-old is coming off a stellar outing in the win over New York on Saturday. He went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including the walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

J.D. Martinez is a gifted hitter who has excellent plate coverage. Martinez can hit for both power and average with ease thanks to his compact swing. The four-time All-Star is eighth in the league in batting average (.313) with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. On July 8, he went 3-for-4 with three singles.

Why you should back the Yankees

Outfielder Aaron Judge continues to be dominant. Judge has monster power and can drive the ball out of any park. The four-time All-Star can hit for a good average but also plays solid defense. Judge is first in the MLB in home runs (30), tied for fourth in RBIs (65), and fourth in OPS (.980). On July 9, he went 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson is a versatile playmaker for New York. Donaldson plays stable defense in the corner and delivers rockets across the diamond. The three-time All-Star owns home run power and has displayed patience at the plate. Donaldson has gone 4-for-12 with two home runs and eight RBIs over his past three games.

