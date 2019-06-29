Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB London Series picks, best predictions for June 29 from model on 47-27 run

The Boston Red Sox will look to turn around their fortunes against the New York Yankees when the two American League East rivals meet on Saturday. The action takes place across "The Pond" as part of the 2019 MLB London series. The Yankees (52-28) have won three straight and 11 of their last 12, while the Red Sox (44-38) have won two of their last three and are 15-10 in June. The game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET from London Stadium, the site of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics. The Yankees are favored at -146 on the money line, meaning a $146 wager would net $100, up from an open of -129. The over-under for total runs scored is 11.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 14 of the MLB season on a strong 47-27 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, and has returned over $1,000 in profit to $100 bettors during that span.

The model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Red Sox in London. It's leaning under.

The model knows the Yankees have long dominated the Red Sox and lead the all-time series 1,193-992. The games in London are considered home games for the Red Sox, and the Yankees have won seven of their last 10 games against Boston. Statistically, the Yankees have the edge over the Red Sox in a number of categories, including slugging percentage (.460 to .450), home runs (134 to 115), ERA (4.08 to 4.30), and walks allowed (243 to 268).

Offensively, the Yankees have been dialed in. Among those with hot bats include first baseman Luke Voit, who is 5-for-14 with two doubles and three RBIs over his last three games. Third baseman Gio Urshela has hits in five of his last six games, going 7-for-23 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. Right fielder Aaron Judge was 5-for-8 with one home run and three RBIs in the last series against the Blue Jays.

But just because New York has been on fire lately does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the Red Sox have also been playing well, winning three of their last four series and two of their last three season series against New York. Right-hander Rick Porcello (5-7, 4.52 ERA) takes the mound for Boston. Although he took the loss in his last outing, he is 10-9 with a lifetime 3.32 ERA against the Yankees.

Third baseman Rafael Devers is one of Boston's hottest batters, hitting in six of the past seven games. In that span, he is 14-for-26 with five doubles, one homer and four RBIs. Also on a tear is shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who has hits in 10 of his last 11 games, going 15-for-45 with eight doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs.

So who wins Yankees vs. Red Sox in London?