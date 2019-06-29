Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB London Series picks, predictions for June 29 from model on 47-27 run

The New York Yankees look to stay hot when they face the Boston Red Sox in the first of a two-game MLB London series on Saturday. The Yankees (52-28) are pulling away from the rest of the AL East after going 9-1 over their past 10 games. The Red Sox (44-38), third in the division, are 6-4 over their past 10 games as they try to stay in the wild-card chase. Saturday's first pitch from London Stadium is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds show the Yankees favored at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 11. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB London predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 14 of the MLB season on a strong 47-27 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, and has returned over $1,000 in profit to $100 bettors during that span. It's an eye-popping 22-12 on top-rated money line picks over the last three weeks, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Red Sox in London. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.21 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees. He's coming off a solid six-inning outing against Houston this last Saturday. In that game, he allowed two runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out one. In his previous start, he pitched a complete game shutout against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out 10.

Offensively, DJ LeMahieu is on a tear with a 12-game hitting streak with multiple hits in eight of those. During the streak, LeMahieu is 23-for-50 with two doubles, two triples, five home runs and 13 RBIs. Second baseman Gleyber Torres has also been hot, hitting in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-27 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs during that stretch.

But just because New York has been on fire lately does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the Red Sox have also been playing well, winning three of their last four series and two of their last three season series against New York. Right-hander Rick Porcello (5-7, 4.52 ERA) takes the mound for Boston. Although he took the loss in his last outing, he is 10-9 with a lifetime 3.32 ERA against the Yankees.

Third baseman Rafael Devers is one of Boston's hottest batters, hitting in six of the past seven games. In that span, he is 14-for-26 with five doubles, one homer and four RBIs. Also on a tear is shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who has hits in 10 of his last 11 games, going 15-for-45 with eight doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs.

So who wins Yankees vs. Red Sox in London? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line you should be all over Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.