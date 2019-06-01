Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 1 from model on 21-7 run

The New York Yankees will look to stay perfect against the Boston Red Sox this season when they meet in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. The Yankees (37-19) lead the American League East Division by 1.5 games over Tampa Bay, while the Red Sox (29-28) are third in the division, 8.5 games behind. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. New York has won the first three games of the season series with Boston and is 12-4 over the past 16 home games against the Red Sox. The lates Yankees vs. Red Sox odds show New York at -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Domingo German (9-1, 3.43 ERA) gets the start for New York. German is coming off his roughest outing of the season against the Royals, but has been solid otherwise. He had won six consecutive starts prior to that game with a 2.72 ERA over that span. In 11 games, including 10 starts, German has allowed 47 hits, 26 runs – 23 earned – nine homers, 16 walks and 63 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu (.317) has been red hot and has a six-game hitting streak. He is 3-for-7 with a double, two home runs, four runs scored and three RBIs over the past two games. Infielder Gleyber Torres (.287) is 6-for-21 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the past five games, while first baseman Luke Voit (.257) is 4-for-13 (.308) with a triple, home run and RBI over the past three games.

But just because New York has been hot does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because Boston is sending right-hander Rick Porcello (4-4, 4.41 ERA) to the mound. He has been the Red Sox's most consistent pitcher in recent weeks, going 4-1 with a 2.94 ERA in his last eight starts. This is the first time he will be facing the Yankees this season, but in 22 career starts against New York, Porcello is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA. Boston finished with a 16-11 mark in May.

Offensively, the Red Sox are led by Rafael Devers (.324), who has an 11-game hitting streak. Devers is 19-for-50 (.380) with three doubles, one triple, five home runs and 10 RBIs during that stretch. He is 3-for-10 with a homer and an RBI against New York this year. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.292) has a four-game hitting streak. He is 7-for-18 (.389) with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs in that span. He has eight multi-hit games over the past 13.

