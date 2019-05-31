Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 31 from model on 21-7 run

The Boston Red Sox will look to make up some ground in the American League East Division race when they take on the New York Yankees in the first of an abbreviated three-game series following Thursday's rainout. The Red Sox (29-27), who have lost two in a row and four of six, trail the Yankees (36-19) by 7.5 games. New York, meanwhile, has won nine of 11 and 13 of 16. Friday's first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. New York is 2-0 vs. Boston so far this season. The latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds show New York at -123 on the money line (risk $123 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Yankees and is leaning over 9.5 runs.

Left-hander J.A. Happ (4-3, 5.09 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season and second against the Red Sox. He allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings against Boston at Yankee Stadium on April 17. The Yankees won that game, 5-3. New York has the statistical edge over the Red Sox when it comes to pitching, including ERA (3.72 to 4.43), WHIP (1.22 to 1.28), opponents' batting average (.230 to .237) and walks allowed (172 to 190).

Offensively, the Yankees are led by DJ LeMahieu (.313), who has a five-game hitting streak and has hit in 10 of 11, going 15-for-48 (.313) with three home runs and nine RBIs. Infielder Gleyber Torres (.288) is 5-for-17 (.294) with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the past four games.

But just because New York has been on a roll does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Yankees money line.

That's because left-hander Chris Sale (1-6, 4.19 ERA) gets the start for Boston. In his last outing he gave up four runs – just two earned – over six innings. Sale has always pitched well against the Yankees, going 7-5 with a 1.93 ERA in 20 appearances against New York, including the postseason. The Red Sox, 15-15 on the road, are 16-10 in May. Boston won the season series with the Yankees in 2018, going 10-9.

Third baseman Rafael Devers (.325) enters the series with a 10-game hitting streak, going 18-for-46 (.391) with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs during that stretch. He is 2-for-6 (.333) against the Yankees in 2019. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.293) has been red hot over the past 10 games as well, going 17-for-45 (.378) with four doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees?