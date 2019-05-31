Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 31 from proven model on 21-7 run

The New York Yankees look to continue their dominance over the Boston Red Sox when they meet Friday. The Yankees (36-19), who have won six of the last eight games against the Red Sox (29-27), have won their last eight series overall since being swept in a two-game series at Arizona April 30-May 1. Boston, meanwhile, has lost its last two series since winning three of four at Toronto. Game time from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York holds an 11-6-3 advantage in season series vs. the Red Sox over the past 20 years. After opening as a slight underdog, Boston is now -152 on the money line (risk $152 to return $100) while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Red picks of your own down on Friday.

The model has taken into account that the Yankees, who have won eight of 11 against the Red Sox at New York, have been red hot, going 19-7 in May. The Yankees are 19-11 at home on the year. Offensively, New York owns a statistical edge over Boston in several categories, including slugging percentage (.451 to .444) and home runs (90 to 82).

Infielder Gio Urshela (.331) has been on fire at the plate over the past 12 games, going 14-for-42 (.333) with a double, home run and six RBIs. Also red hot is left fielder Brett Gardner (.242), who has hit in 10 of the past 11 games, going 16-for-37 (.432) with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs during that stretch.

That's because left-hander Chris Sale (1-6, 4.19 ERA) gets the start for Boston. In his last outing he gave up four runs – just two earned – over six innings. Sale has always pitched well against the Yankees, going 7-5 with a 1.93 ERA in 20 appearances against New York, including the postseason. The Red Sox, 15-15 on the road, are 16-10 in May. Boston won the season series with the Yankees in 2018, going 10-9.

Third baseman Rafael Devers (.325) enters the series with a 10-game hitting streak, going 18-for-46 (.391) with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs during that stretch. He is 2-for-6 (.333) against the Yankees in 2019. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.293) has been red hot over the past 10 games as well, going 17-for-45 (.378) with four doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs.

