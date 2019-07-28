Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 27-10 roll

On Sunday Night Baseball, the New York Yankees look to avoid being swept in a four-game series by the Boston Red Sox for the first time since last August. The Yankees (66-38), first in the American League East Division, have lost three in a row and five of their last seven, while the Red Sox (59-47), second in the AL East, have won three straight and five of six. Sunday's first pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Yankees were last swept in a series on April 30 to May 1, when New York lost a two-game set at Arizona. The latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds show Boston favored at -183 on the money line (risk $183 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks of your own, be sure to consult the Sunday Night Baseball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that the Red Sox have been on a blazing streak, going 7-3 in their past 10 games. They've outscored New York 38-13 through three games in this series. Boston will send ace left-hander Chris Sale (5-9, 4.00 ERA) to the mound. He appears to be back on track following a three-start slump by winning his last two outings, allowing two runs and striking out 22 batters over 12 innings. For the season, Sale has walked just 32 batters, while striking out 182 in 123 2/3 innings.

Third baseman Rafael Devers has continued his torrid pace, going 8-for-15 (.533) with five doubles, one homer and three RBIs in the first three games of the series against New York. He has hits in eight straight games, going 15-for-37 with seven doubles, one triple, two homers and nine RBIs during the streak. Also hot is left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who is 7-for-13 with three doubles, one homer and two RBIs in the series.

But just because Boston has dominated the series so far does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the Yankees still are tops in the American League and have an eight-game lead over Boston in the division. Third baseman Gio Urshela has been red-hot, hitting in four straight games, including a 4-for-4 performance with a double, home run and two RBIs against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Right-hander Domingo German (12-2, 4.03 ERA) gets the start for New York and is 5-1 in his last six decisions.

