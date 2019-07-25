Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 25 from model on 27-10 roll

Historic American League rivals begin a four-game series on Thursday night when the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees (66-35) have the best record in baseball and have built a commanding 10-game lead in the AL East. They lead the Red Sox (56-47) by 11 games, but Boston is in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, two games behind the Oakland Athletics for the final spot. New York is -124 on the money line (risk $124 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 11 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own down.

The computer knows that Boston's offense has found its groove in July. Since the calendar turned, the Red Sox are hitting a solid .280, averaging 6.3 runs per game. Boston's explosive offense will now face Masahiro Tanaka (7-5, 4.00), who was roughed up for six runs in just two-thirds of an inning against the Red Sox in London on June 29.

Plus, the team responds when Rick Porcello (8-7, 5.61) is on the hill. Boston is 12-8 in Porcello starts, and has won four of his last five home starts against the Yankees.

But just because Boston has a dialed-in offense and is back home does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line Thursday night.

Tanaka didn't last long in London, but he hasn't taken a loss in eight-straight starts, and the Yankees are 7-0 in his last seven games.

While Boston's offense is playing well this month, it's still not at the level of Aaron Judge and the Yankees. The Yankees are batting .283 with a big .860 OPS and averaging 5.9 runs. They've also handled the Red Sox in six of seven games this season.

