Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 25 from proven model on 27-10 roll

The New York Yankees have handled their rival Boston Red Sox in six of seven meetings so far this year. But the Sox get a big chance to turn that around, hosting a four-game series with their historic rivals starting Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Aaron Judge and New York have surged of late and own the best record in MLB at 66-35 and a 10-game lead in the AL East. Mookie Betts and Boston are enjoying their best month of the year, 12-7 so far in July. The latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds have New York as a -123 favorite on the money line (risk $123 to win $100), while Boston is posted at +108. The over-under for total runs scored is set at 11.

The computer has considered that Boston's offense has found its groove this month. Since the calendar turned to July, the Red Sox are hitting a solid .280, averaging 6.3 runs per game. Boston's explosive offense will now face Masahiro Tanaka (7-5, 4.00), who was roughed up for six runs in just two-thirds of an inning against the Red Sox in London on June 29.

Plus, the team responds when Rick Porcello (8-7, 5.61) is on the hill. Boston is 12-8 in Porcello starts, and has won four of his last five home starts against the Yankees.

But just because Boston has a dialed-in offense and is back home does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line on Thursday evening.

The Yankees' offense is on its own upward path, hitting .283 and averaging 5.9 runs per game in July. They face the struggling Porcello, who in his last five starts has a sky-high 10.57 ERA. The Yankees scored 24 runs their last two games in high-scoring wins over the AL East-leading Twins.

Tanaka struggled in London, but so did Porcello, giving up six runs in one-third of an inning to the pinstripes. The Yankees have won seven-straight games started by Tanaka.

