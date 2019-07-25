Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 25 from proven model on 27-10 roll
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Thursday's Yankees vs. Red Sox game 10,000 times
The New York Yankees have handled their rival Boston Red Sox in six of seven meetings so far this year. But the Sox get a big chance to turn that around, hosting a four-game series with their historic rivals starting Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Aaron Judge and New York have surged of late and own the best record in MLB at 66-35 and a 10-game lead in the AL East. Mookie Betts and Boston are enjoying their best month of the year, 12-7 so far in July. The latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds have New York as a -123 favorite on the money line (risk $123 to win $100), while Boston is posted at +108. The over-under for total runs scored is set at 11. Before locking in any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own, you'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 27-10 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning over $2,000 on the season to $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Red Sox. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The computer has considered that Boston's offense has found its groove this month. Since the calendar turned to July, the Red Sox are hitting a solid .280, averaging 6.3 runs per game. Boston's explosive offense will now face Masahiro Tanaka (7-5, 4.00), who was roughed up for six runs in just two-thirds of an inning against the Red Sox in London on June 29.
Plus, the team responds when Rick Porcello (8-7, 5.61) is on the hill. Boston is 12-8 in Porcello starts, and has won four of his last five home starts against the Yankees.
But just because Boston has a dialed-in offense and is back home does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line on Thursday evening.
The Yankees' offense is on its own upward path, hitting .283 and averaging 5.9 runs per game in July. They face the struggling Porcello, who in his last five starts has a sky-high 10.57 ERA. The Yankees scored 24 runs their last two games in high-scoring wins over the AL East-leading Twins.
Tanaka struggled in London, but so did Porcello, giving up six runs in one-third of an inning to the pinstripes. The Yankees have won seven-straight games started by Tanaka.
So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Red Sox vs. Yankees money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.
