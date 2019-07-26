Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 26 from model on 27-10 roll

The New York Yankees came into this series with a 6-1 head-to-head record against the Boston Red Sox on the season. Boston left no doubt that it intends to make this weekend different, destroying the Yankees 19-3 in the series opener on Thursday. Now these AL East rivals meet for Game 2 on Friday evening with first pitch from Fenway Park scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is listed as a -126 favorite (risk $126 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs set at 11.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. Be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model before locking in any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own for this AL East showdown.

The computer has taken into account that the Red Sox had perhaps their most complete performance of the season on Thursday in the 16-run victory. Xander Bogaerts went 4-for-6 with four RBIs, while Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi were just a few of the others with a multi-hit night. Lost in that display of hitting was a solid outing for Boston's staff. Rick Porcello gave up three runs over six innings, while the bullpen held New York's potent offense scoreless over the last three innings.

Boston has now taken three of its last four in a stretch against the Yankees and Rays, the other top teams in the division. New acquisition Andrew Cashner (9-5 with Baltimore and Boston this season) will look to keep it rolling for Boston in his third start for the Red Sox since being brought over in an early-July trade.

But just because Boston dominated Game 1, doesn't make it the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line on Friday evening.

That's because Cashner has struggled in his two starts with Boston, giving up nine earned runs in 11 innings, both losses. His ERA has risen to 4.19 on the season since the trade.

And while Boston's commanding win on Thursday can't be overlooked, New York's 6-2 head-to-head record against the Red Sox this season suggests that it might've been an anomaly. The Yankees have returned profit on the road (+359) and as favorites (+801) this season. Furthermore, New York projected starter James Paxton has been great against the Red Sox in his career, posting a 3-0 record with a career 1.89 ERA against them.

