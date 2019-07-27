Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 27 from model on 27-10 roll

The New York Yankees look to break out of a mini-slump when they take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday in the third of a four-game series at Boston. The Yankees (66-37), first in the American League East, have lost four of six games including the first two in this series, while the Red Sox (58-47), third in the AL East, have won five of seven. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won six of nine meetings this season against the Red Sox. The latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds show Boston at -141 on the money line (risk $141 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 11.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Red Sox, who have been hot this month, going 14-7 in July, will send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4, 4.10 ERA) to the mound. Over the past couple of months, Rodriguez has emerged as Boston's most reliable pitcher, winning four straight starts. In his past 11 starts, he is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA. At home this season, he is 5-1 with a 3.83 ERA. He is coming off a 9-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing just two hits, four walks and six strikeouts through seven innings.

Right fielder Mookie Betts (.289) has been on fire of late, hitting in eight of 10 games, including four straight. He is 6-for-9 (.667) with two doubles, three homers and seven RBIs this series against the Yankees. Also red hot is third baseman Rafael Devers (.326), who is 5-for-10 with three doubles, one homer and three RBIs in the series. He has hit safely in seven straight games, going 12-for-32 (.375) with five doubles, one triple, two homers and nine RBIs during that stretch.

But just because Boston has been hot of late does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the Yankees still own the best record in the American League. They will send left-hander CC Sabathia (5-5, 4.50 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off an 8-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He has won two of his past three decisions, but gave up seven runs – six earned – over four innings to the Twins. He had a quality start against Boston on June 2, going six innings and giving up three runs, while striking out eight in an 8-5 loss.

Center fielder Mike Tauchman (.288) enters the game with a six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-23 (.522) with three doubles, one triple, one homer and five RBIs during that span, including 4-for-8 with a double against the Red Sox. Also red hot is catcher Austin Romine (.262), who has a five-game hitting streak. He was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Friday night at Boston.

