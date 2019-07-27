Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 27 from proven model on 27-10 roll

The New York Yankees will look to continue their all-time dominance over the Boston Red Sox when they meet on Saturday in Boston. The Yankees (66-37) lead the all-time series 1,195-994, including a 551-546 advantage in Boston home games. The Red Sox (58-47), meanwhile, are 6-4 in their last 10 home games against New York and have won two of the past three season series. They've also gotten off to a sizzling start in this series, outscoring New York 29-8 through two games. First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. The teams are 4-4-2 in the last 10 season series against one another. For this matchup, Boston is -151 on the money line, meaning a $151 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is up to 12 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks down on Saturday.

The Red Sox enter the game with a statistical advantage in several offensive categories, including batting average (.274 to .269), on-base percentage (.347 to .343), runs scored (611 to 596), hits (1,032 to 953), doubles (228 to 171), triples (17 to 11), total bases (1,740 to 1,652) and RBIs (580 to 568). Boston also has the edge in strikeouts (1,060 to 961) and errors committed (61 to 74).

Outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez (.297) has been feasting on opponent's pitching of late with multiple hits in six of his past seven games, including five straight. He is 4-for-10 with two doubles, one triple, one homer and three RBIs in the past two games against the Yankees. Infielder Xander Bogaerts has also been on fire against New York this series with five hits in 10 at-bats, including a double, two homers and four RBIs.

But just because Boston has been hot of late does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the Yankees still own the best record in the American League. They will send left-hander CC Sabathia (5-5, 4.50 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off an 8-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He has won two of his past three decisions, but gave up seven runs – six earned – over four innings to the Twins. He had a quality start against Boston on June 2, going six innings and giving up three runs, while striking out eight in an 8-5 loss.

Center fielder Mike Tauchman (.288) enters the game with a six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-23 (.522) with three doubles, one triple, one homer and five RBIs during that span, including 4-for-8 with a double against the Red Sox. Also red hot is catcher Austin Romine (.262), who has a five-game hitting streak. He was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Friday night at Boston.

