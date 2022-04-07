Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees will be eager to avenge last year's loss in the American League Wild Card game when they host the Boston Red Sox on Friday in the 2022 MLB season opener for both teams after Thursday's scheduled contest was postponed due to inclement weather. New York won the final six regular-season meetings between the AL East rivals in 2021 but suffered a 6-2 loss in their one-game playoff as Cole gave up three runs while working only two-plus innings. The teams finished with identical 92-70 records last year, but the Red Sox had a 10-9 advantage in the season series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -170, Boston +150

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 7.5 runs

NYY: The Yankees' pitching staff was second in the AL with 1,569 strikeouts last season

BOS: The Red Sox were third in the majors in both batting average (.261) and hits (1,434) in 2021



Why you should back the Yankees

Cole's first full season with New York was a strong one as he led the AL with 16 wins, was second with 243 strikeouts and ranked third in both ERA (3.23) and quality starts (18). The 31-year-old right-hander also was fifth in innings pitched (181.1) and worked at least six frames in 19 of his 30 outings. Cole made just one of his four starts against the Red Sox last year at home and came up with his best performance in the season series, allowing one run and five hits with 11 strikeouts over six innings en route to victory.

The Yankees' lineup features one of the major league's most feared one-two punches in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. The 29-year-old Judge recorded 39 home runs and 98 RBIs last year, his highest totals since he notched 52 and 114, respectively, en route to the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2017. Stanton, 32, bounced back in 2021 after two disappointing seasons to register 35 homers and 97 RBIs - including four and 14 in 19 games against Boston.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Nathan Eovaldi is familiar with the Yankees as he made seven starts against them last year, including the AL Wild Card game. The 32-year-old right-hander, who spent 2015 and 2016 with New York, came up with an impressive performance in that contest as he allowed just a pair of singles over 5 ⅓ innings before a solo homer and infield single ended his night. Eovaldi pitched well at Yankee Stadium in 2021, going 1-1 while giving up four earned runs and striking out 20 batters over 16 frames in three outings.

Boston was fourth in the AL with 829 runs scored last year and could increase that total in 2022 with the addition of Trevor Story, who has scored over 100 runs and driven in at least 72 in each of his five full major-league seasons. Rafael Devers was a big offensive contributor for the Red Sox last campaign as he recorded a career-high 38 home runs and 113 RBIs, which ranked him fourth in the AL. The 25-year-old Dominican third baseman had a strong spring, going 10-for-27 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 12 contests.

