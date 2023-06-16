The Boston Red Sox (34-35) and New York Yankees (39-30) will meet for the second series in a week when they open a three-game set on Friday night. Boston won two out of three at Yankee Stadium last weekend before dropping two out of three against Colorado earlier this week. New York split a pair of road games against the Mets this week, falling in 10 innings on Wednesday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Red Sox -120, Yankees +100

Red Sox vs. Yankees run-line: Yankees +1.5 (-190)

Red Sox vs. Yankees over/under: 9.5 runs

BOS: The Red Sox have gone Under in six straight games vs. AL East teams

NYY: The Yankees are 7-2 in their last nine games vs. Boston

Why you should back the Red Sox



Boston's starting pitching has started to improve, allowing two earned runs or fewer in 19 of the last 26 games. Right-handed Tanner Houck is 2-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 33.2 innings against New York during his career, with five of those 10 appearances being starts. He has pitched at least five innings in 10 of his 12 starts this season, giving up just two solo home runs on three hits in six innings against New York last Saturday.

The Red Sox won two out of three against New York in last weekend's series, and they came from behind to salvage their series against Colorado on Wednesday. Right fielder Alex Verdugo had three hits in four at-bats against the Rockies, driving in two runs. New York has dropped two of its last three games in extra innings, so Boston has a rest advantage on Friday night. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Yankees

While Boston has shown some encouraging signs of late, the Red Sox have still lost eight of their last 12 games. Houck is unlikely to deliver another three-hit performance against New York, as he has a mediocre 3-6 record and 5.23 ERA this season. New York starter Domingo German has been more impressive, posting a 4-3 record with a 3.49 ERA after throwing six innings of one-run ball against Boston last Saturday.

German is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA in 13 games against Boston, helping New York pick up its lone win of the series last weekend. He has thrown at least six innings in his past three starts, allowing two or fewer runs in six of his last seven outings. The Yankees have won seven of the last nine meetings between these AL East rivals. See which team to back here.

