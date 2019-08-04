Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball predictions, picks from advanced model on 31-17 roll

The slumping Boston Red Sox will try to end their season-worst seven-game losing streak on Sunday Night Baseball when they take on the rival New York Yankees. One season after winning the World Series title, the Red Sox find themselves 5.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild card spot in the AL with just 49 games remaining. Looking for answers, the team called a players-only meeting after dropping the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. On Sunday, Boston will start David Price (7-4, 3.86 ERA), while the Yankees will counter with J.A. Happ (8-6, 5.19). The Yankees sent outfielder Aaron Hicks to the IL with a flexor injury and will also be without D.J. LeMahieu, who's getting the night off. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. p.m. ET. Boston is a -119 sportsbook favorite in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, and the over-under is 10 after opening at 10.5. Before making your Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Yankees have had success against Price in the past. Since the start of the 2017 season, Price is 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA against the Yankees. He has been hit even harder in the Bronx, going 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP at Yankee Stadium over that time.

Poor pitching has been the story of Boston's losing streak. In those seven games, Boston has an ERA of 9.70 and a WHIP of 2.01. Both are the worst in the majors over that time. And on the money line this season, New York is +1102 versus -1722 for Boston.

But just because the Yankees have momentum on their side doesn't guarantee New York is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

The model has also considered that Price recently beat New York in Yankee Stadium. On June 2, the veteran lefty gave up two runs on six hits in 6.1 innings in an 8-5 Boston win in the Bronx.

The model also has taken into account that, despite the team's woes, Boston's lineup is still producing. Since July 28 (the day the losing streak started), Andrew Benintendi is hitting .387 and has an OPS of 1.180. Both lead the team. Meanwhile, J.D. Martinez is batting .304 with a 1.065 OPS, while Xander Bogaerts is hitting .300 with an .889 OPS.

