Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball predictions, picks from model on 31-17 roll

The New York Yankees go for a four-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox when the two rivals meet on Sunday Night Baseball at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Friday's opener, 4-2, before sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday. After the back-to-back losses, Boston's skid increased to seven games. The team is now 5.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild card spot in the AL. David Price (7-4, 3.86 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Red Sox, and the Yankees will counter with J.A. Happ (8-6, 5.19). First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. New York is a -141 sportsbook favorite, with Boston fetching +129 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds.

The model knows that the Yankees are on a roll right now. Since losing the first three games at Boston last weekend, New York has won five of its last six games, including four in a row. On the other hand, Boston has lost seven straight. The Yankees have been especially tough at home this season and are 42-18 in the Bronx.

The model also has factored in that Happ has had success against Boston. In 23 career games against the Red Sox, he is 9-4 with a 3.00 ERA. Since the beginning of last season, he is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in six starts against Boston.

But just because the Yankees have momentum on their side doesn't guarantee New York is the best value on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

The model has also considered that Price recently beat New York in Yankee Stadium. On June 2, the veteran lefty gave up two runs on six hits in 6.1 innings in an 8-5 Boston win in the Bronx.

The model also has taken into account that, despite the team's woes, Boston's lineup is still producing. Since July 28 (the day the losing streak started), Andrew Benintendi is hitting .387 and has an OPS of 1.180. Both lead the team. Meanwhile, J.D. Martinez is batting .304 with a 1.065 OPS, while Xander Bogaerts is hitting .300 with an .889 OPS.

