The second game of a three-game series between the Boston Red Sox (48-43) and New York Yankees (62-28) happens on Saturday evening. Boston snapped its four-game losing streak after picking up a 5-4 win in extra innings on Friday night. Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA) starts for New York. Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA) is on the mound for Boston.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -165 money-line favorite (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +140 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -165, Boston +140

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: New York -1.5 (+118)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 8.5 runs

NYY: Yankees are 40-13 in their last 53 during Game 2 of a series

BOS: Over is 4-1 in Red Sox's last five games vs. a right-handed starter

Why you should back the Yankees



First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a slugger for the Yankees who owns outstanding home-run power and run-producing abilities. Rizzo creates great power due to his big swing and frame. The three-time All-Star knows when to get aggressive at the plate and drive the ball to all parts of the field. Rizzo is tied for ninth in the majors in home runs (22) and tied for 15th in RBIs (57).

Catcher Jose Trevino plays magnificent defense behind the plate with his superb instincts and quickness. Trevino knows how to call a great game to give his pitchers the upper hand. The 29-year-old can also hit for average and make constant contact. He has a batting average of .253 with seven homers and 27 RBIs.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is a gifted hitter who has an effortless swing. Bogaerts has a great arm and throws the ball with accuracy. The four-time All-Star can hit for a high average and regularly get on base. Bogaerts ranks sixth in the MLB in batting average (.318) along with seven homers and 37 RBIs.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez is another talented bat. Martinez can create runs in a hurry with his complete swing. The five-time All-Star has good pitch recognition skills and bat control. He's 12th in the league in batting average (.308) with nine home runs and 38 runs driven in. On July 11, he was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

