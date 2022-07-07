One of the biggest rivalries in sports will get underway when the New York Yankees (59-23) and the Boston Red Sox (45-37) kick off their four-game series on Thursday evening. New York heads into this game with momentum after picking up a dominant 16-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Boston is on a two-game slide. Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99 ERA) will be starting for New York, while Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12 ERA) is on the hill for Boston.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. New York is the -170 money line favorite (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +143 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -170, Boston +143

Yankees vs. Red Sox run-line: Boston +1.5 (-115)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

NYY: Yankees are 6-1 in their last seven Thursday games

BOS: Under is 4-1-1 in Red Sox last six home games

Why you should back the Yankees

Outfielder Aaron Judge is having an MVP-caliber season as he has been sensational at the plate with his monster swing. The three-time All-Star can hit for a good average and produce plenty of extra-base hits. Judge is first in the league in home runs (30) and fourth in RBI (64) with a batting average of .287.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a fellow big-time bat in the lineup for New York. Rizzo generates outstanding bat speed with an effortless swing as the three-time All-Star is currently tied for fifth in home runs (22) with 52 RBI. On July 2, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is a pure hitter with an excellent swing. Devers has been a true run producer and the 2021 All-Star can hit for both average and power with ease. He's third in the league in batting average (.327) with 17 home runs and 46 RBI. In his last contest, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is a gifted batter who owns great awareness at the plate. Bogaerts can spray the ball to all parts of the diamond with regularity, and additionally, the three-time All-Star is a reliable defender with a strong throwing arm. Bogaerts is 11th in the league in batting average (.314) with seven home runs and 34 RBI. On July 5, he was 1-for-3 as he belted a three-run homer.

