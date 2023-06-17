The Boston Red Sox (35-35) will try to build on one of their best performances of the season when they host the New York Yankees (39-31) on Saturday night. Boston exploded for 15 runs in a blowout win to open the series on Friday night, racking up 17 hits. New York has lost three of its last four games as it continues playing without star outfielder Aaron Judge (toe).

First pitch at Fenway Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Boston is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) and the over/under is 9 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Red Sox -135, Yankees +115

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+145)

Red Sox vs. Yankees over/under: 9 runs

BOS: The Red Sox are 8-4 in their last 12 AL East games

NYY: The Yankees are 9-4 in their last 13 road games

Why you should back the Red Sox



Boston is coming off an offensive explosion, scoring a season-high 15 runs on 17 hits, with 10 of those hits going for extra bases in the series opener. Justin Turner hit two home runs and drove in six runs, including a grand slam, handing New York it sixth loss in 10 games without Judge. The Yankees have struggled against divisional foes this season, going 11-13 in their 24 games.

Right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello retired 16 of the final 19 batters he faced in a win against New York last weekend, and he will be on the mound again in this contest. He has a 2.80 ERA over his last eight starts, with two of his last four starts spanning seven innings. Red Sox starters have allowed two or fewer earned runs in 20 of their last 27 games, posting a 3.51 ERA during that stretch. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York ultimately could not overcome its poor pitching and defensive miscues on Friday, but its offense still recorded 10 hits. Every player in the lineup had at least one base knock, and Josh Donaldson hit a solo home run during his two-hit performance. First baseman Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with 65 hits and 35 RBI this season, batting .265 with 11 home runs.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres has also hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt will make his Fenway Park debut after allowing just one earned run across 5.1 innings against Boston on Sunday. He has a 2.33 ERA over his last five starts, all of which have lasted at least five innings after he failed to qualify for a win in his first four starts of the campaign. See which team to back here.

