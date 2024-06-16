The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox meet in the final game of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. New York earned an 8-1 win on Friday before Boston responded with an 8-4 victory on Saturday. The Yankees (50-23), who lead the American League East, are 34-14 in night games in 2024. The Red Sox (36-35), third in the AL East, are just 19-25 in night games this season.

First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 1,264-1,060, although the Red Sox hold a 585-583 edge in home games. New York is the -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -145, Boston +122

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: New York -1.5 (+109)

NYY: The Yankees have hit the run line in 28 of their last 37 games (+23.55 units)

BOS: The Red Sox have hit the game total under in 16 of their last 24 games at home (+8.50 units)

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is expected to send right-hander Kutter Crawford (2-6, 3.47 ERA) to the mound. Crawford has pitched well for the most part this season, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 14 starts. He has lost his last five decisions, but allowed just two earned runs on six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in six innings in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. His longest outing came in a 6-2 win over San Francisco on May 1. In that game, he went seven innings, allowing just four hits, two earned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts.

Third baseman Rafael Devers is among Boston's offensive leaders. He was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's win over New York. He has hits in seven of the past 10 games, including three multi-hit games. In a 9-3 win over Philadelphia on Thursday, Devers was 2-for-4 with a double, walk and one run scored. In 59 games this season, he is hitting .283 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 34 RBI and 39 runs scored.

Why you should back the Yankees

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (6-2, 2.82 ERA) will start for New York. He is coming off a 10-1 win at Kansas City on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and three walks, while striking out one. He has won his last four decisions, and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 of 14 starts. He has had good command for much of the season. In a 4-3 win over Oakland on April 23, he went 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and one walk, while striking out nine.

Right fielder Juan Soto has been red hot, with five hits over the past four games, including a double, home run and two RBI. He homered in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox. For the season, Soto has played in 70 games, hitting .319 with 12 doubles, three triples, 18 homers, 55 RBI and 58 runs scored. In 14 career games against Boston, he has three homers and six RBI.

