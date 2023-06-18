The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox square off for the second straight week on Sunday Night Baseball. The Red Sox host the proceedings at Fenway Park in front of a national television audience. Saturday's scheduled game between the two AL East rivals was rained out, setting up a double header on Sunday. Boston won the series opener by a 15-5 margin at home on Friday.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. Before you make any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 33-25 roll on all-top rated MLB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Red Sox and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: Boston -150, New York +126

Yankees vs. Red Sox over/under: 9 runs

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+130)

NYY: The Yankees are 18-14 in road games

BOS: The Red Sox are 19-18 in home games

Yankees vs. Red Sox picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Yankees



New York has the superior overall profile when compared to Boston this season. The Yankees enter Sunday with a four-game lead over the Red Sox and have a better run differential by more than 20 runs. New York is in the top three of the American League with 105 home runs, and the Yankees also bring a stellar pitching staff to Boston.

Luis Severino takes the ball in the nightcap, and the two-time All-Star posted a 3.10 ERA combined from 2017 through 2022. In 2022, Severino generated 9.9 strikeouts and only 2.6 walks per nine innings, producing a 3.18 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. He has also enjoyed success against Boston, with the Red Sox producing a .662 OPS against Severino in his career, with 85 strikeouts in 77 innings. New York also leads the AL in bullpen ERA (2.89) with more than a strikeout per inning from relief pitchers. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston has a talented hurler slated to begin the second game on Sunday. Right-hander Brayan Bello is on the mound, and he pitched exceedingly well in his last outing against the Yankees, allowing only three hits and two runs across seven innings of work. Bello has a 3.78 ERA that is considerably better than the AL average, and he has a 2.83 ERA in his last six starts, allowing three runs or fewer in each of those six outings and allowing a .612 OPS to opponents.

For the season, Bello has produced 8.4 strikeouts and only 2.9 walks per nine innings, and Boston's offense is also up to the task. The Red Sox enter Sunday in the top four of the American League in runs scored, doubles, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and strikeout avoidance this season. Boston also has quality depth, including five starters producing an OPS of .795 or better in 2023. See which team to back here.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-25 roll, and find out.