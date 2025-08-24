The Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry is the biggest the MLB has to offer, and they'll be in an even bigger spotlight as the Sunday Night Baseball game of the week. A late-august matchup with playoff implications only stands to amplify the intensity, as both teams are currently in possession of an AL Wild Card spot but are trying to avoid late chargers from the Royals, Guardians and Rangers. Sunday's pitching matchup will be Carlos Rodon vs. Dustin May, and Boston will have a chance to complete a four-game sweep after winning the first three games 6-3, 1-0, and 12-1, respectively.

The latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds list New York as the -169 favorite, while Boston is a +141 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 22 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 33-24 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 50 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Also see the model's top MLB HR picks for Sunday.

Here are the model's best bets for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Sunday:

Over 8.5 total runs (-114)

Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBI (+105)

Rodon has been solid most of the season, but the Red Sox seem to have a decent game plan against him. He lost back-to-back starts to Boston in June and gave up eight earned runs over 10 innings across those two starts. Meanwhile, May has been better since joining the Red Sox, but still sports a 4.59 ERA on the season. We've seen nine runs or more in two of the first three games of this series, and the model predicts over 10 runs combined on average, with the over hitting in 63% of simulations.

A stint on the injured list probably robbed us of a chance to see Judge make a run at the American League Triple Crown, but he's still the favorite (-290) to win AL MVP honors. He's slashing .326/.440/.674 (leading the AL in all three categories) on the season and has 40 home runs with 92 RBI in 119 games. He's never faced May before, but it's a matchup that seemingly favors Judge. May throws sinker or four-seamer more than 50% of the time, and Judge slugs .877 against fastballs. The model predicts 0.7 RBI on average for Judge and rates the plus-money over as a four-star play.

