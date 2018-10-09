Yankees vs. Red Sox: Sam Adams and Brooklyn Brewery made a beer bet and here's what's at stake

With the Boston Red Sox up 2-1 in the ALDS, the Brooklyn Brewery will be watching Tuesday's Game 4 with a lot of apprehension. Keeping up with the 2018 theme of beer bets between opposing cities, the brewery has stakes riding on this series due to a friendly wager with Boston's Samuel Adams.

The hostility started with some banter from Samuel Adams at the beginning of the series.

Hey @BrooklynBrewery wanna hear a joke? New York’s baseball team. — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 5, 2018

But the Brooklyn Brewery (which is adorably called The Spooklyn Boo-ery this month) wasn't having it.

That's pretty bold coming from the team that's about to lose the division. — The Spook-lyn Boo-ery 🍁🎃🍻 (@BrooklynBrewery) October 5, 2018

Samuel Adams then proposed a little wager.

🤔 Losing city has to post a video on Twitter toasting with the winner’s beer wearing the winning brewery’s hat and rename a beer in their tap room. — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 5, 2018

So, to recap:

If the Red Sox win: The Brooklyn Brewery has to post a video hailing Samuel Adams while wearing a Samuel Adams hat, while renaming a beer in the tap room.

If the Yankees win: Samuel Adams has to post a video toasting the Brooklyn Brewery while wearing a Brooklyn Brewery hat, also while renaming a beer in the tap room.

The stakes aren't brutal -- you aren't asking New Yorkers to toast the Red Sox, but it's hard to imagine that the Yankees are going to want anything to do with Samuel Adams for a while if Game 4 goes sideways.

These wagers becoming more and more popular is pretty fun, and it's an added layer of intrigue. For those invested, however, it's a lot of stress to add to the series. Yankees and Red Sox fans alike are not going to want to be shamed when this series is said and done.