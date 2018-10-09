Yankees vs. Red Sox: Sam Adams and Brooklyn Brewery made a beer bet and here's what's at stake
If the Red Sox win Game 4, Sam Adams will be flowing in Brooklyn
With the Boston Red Sox up 2-1 in the ALDS, the Brooklyn Brewery will be watching Tuesday's Game 4 with a lot of apprehension. Keeping up with the 2018 theme of beer bets between opposing cities, the brewery has stakes riding on this series due to a friendly wager with Boston's Samuel Adams.
The hostility started with some banter from Samuel Adams at the beginning of the series.
But the Brooklyn Brewery (which is adorably called The Spooklyn Boo-ery this month) wasn't having it.
Samuel Adams then proposed a little wager.
So, to recap:
If the Red Sox win: The Brooklyn Brewery has to post a video hailing Samuel Adams while wearing a Samuel Adams hat, while renaming a beer in the tap room.
If the Yankees win: Samuel Adams has to post a video toasting the Brooklyn Brewery while wearing a Brooklyn Brewery hat, also while renaming a beer in the tap room.
The stakes aren't brutal -- you aren't asking New Yorkers to toast the Red Sox, but it's hard to imagine that the Yankees are going to want anything to do with Samuel Adams for a while if Game 4 goes sideways.
These wagers becoming more and more popular is pretty fun, and it's an added layer of intrigue. For those invested, however, it's a lot of stress to add to the series. Yankees and Red Sox fans alike are not going to want to be shamed when this series is said and done.
